• Kenneth Lee Parkins, 44, of Astoria, was arrested Friday evening at Ninth and Astor streets in Astoria for menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Aggravated harassment
• Kareem Barkhadle, 41, of Tigard, was indicted July 20 for aggravated harassment, attempted aggravated harassment, two counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
Harassment
• Troy Peppin, 38, of Seaside, was arrested on Tuesday night on Dawson Road in Gearhart for two counts of harassment.
Restraining order
• Ashly Lukoszyk, 37, of Astoria, was arrested on U.S. Highway 101 Business on Monday evening for four counts of violating a restraining order, one violation of a release agreement, resisting arrest, escape in the third degree and four counts of contempt of court.
Theft
• Corey Elizabeth Jones, 27, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday afternoon at Goodwill in Warrenton for theft in the second degree. She was also arrested that day for a second-degree theft that occurred May 22, also at Goodwill.
• Reed Montgomery Tardif, 26, of Shelton, Washington, was arrested Sunday night near Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the third degree and criminal trespassing.
• Meggan Breeana Bartlett, 27, of Astoria, was arrested on Monday night at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the third degree.
DUII
• Anthony Lopez, 29, of Astoria, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license in the third degree after a crash Sunday night in Mason County, Washington. Lopez and a juvenile were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after the crash.
• Shawna Marie Hatchell, 29, of Gearhart, was arrested Sunday night on Bailey Lane in Gearhart for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failing to perform the duties of a driver in an accident involving property damage.