On the Record: Aug. 12, 2020 Aug 12, 2020

Criminal trespass• Christa Schultz, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday off of Old U.S. Highway 30 for criminal trespass in the second degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
