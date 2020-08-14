Strangulation
• Matthew Tyler Kuenstler, 30, of Grants Pass, was indicted Wednesday for strangulation, coercion, assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Weapons charges
• Dion Earl Weeks, 19, of Beaverton, was indicted Thursday for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Bradley Joel Crupper, 58, was arrested Thursday on 20th and Exchange streets in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Reckless endangerment
• Brandy Lorenzo Birge, 38, of Clackamas, was arrested Thursday near state Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 26 for reckless endangering of highway workers.
DUII
• Anthony Guy Bellingham, 34, of Birkenfeld, was arrested Thursday on state Highway 202 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
