• Seth Timothy Morgan, 26, of Astoria, was indicted Thursday for coercion, menacing that constituted domestic violence, attempted assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and harassment.
Weapons charges
• Keith Donald Julius Schaefer, 38, of Lafayette, was indicted Thursday for unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree and harassment.
Criminal mischief
• Timothy T. Goodman, 63, of Kennewick, Washington, was arrested Aug. 9 at the Desdemona Club in Astoria for criminal mischief in the third degree and offensive public conduct.
• Mark Steven Beatty, 36, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday night on Bond Street in Astoria for harassment and criminal mischief in the second degree.
Hit-and-run
• Angel Ramirez-Gonzalez, 40, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday for a hit-and-run that occurred Friday. He was charged with property damage, driving uninsured and driving without privileges.
Theft
• Danielle C. McMahon, 24, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• David G. Kirschbaum, 21, and Meghan Elizabeth Wahl, 21, both of Hood River, were cited Thursday for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief at Walmart in Warrenton.
DUII
• Stefan B. Whitehead, 29, of Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 9 at S.E. 12th Place in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was also cited for driving uninsured.
• Melvin Ernest Gruelle, 74, of Petersburg, Alaska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on state Highway 53 for DUII.
• Jessica M. Ganschow, 30, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday night at the Premarq Center in Warrenton for DUII and reckless driving.
• Joel Lester Williams, 36, of Portland, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 at Avenue S in Seaside for DUII.
• Levi Clinton Van Cleef, 30, of Castle Rock, Washington, was arrested Sunday at the 10th Street access in Gearhart for DUII.