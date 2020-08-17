Menacing
• Mark Alan Thomas, 46, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday in Warrenton for menacing and harassment.
Disorderly conduct
• Brett Mellott, 31, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Levi Trent Smith, 33, was arrested Saturday at Costco in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree.
