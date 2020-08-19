DUII
• Riley Lucas Zaik Hauser, 22, of Aloha, was arrested Tuesday on U.S. Highway 26 for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Kasper Adam Kukula, 30, of Revelstoke, British Columbia, was arrested Tuesday on 18th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.