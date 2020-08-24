Theft
• Misty Armstrong, 38, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Fred Kelly, 53, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on S.E. 12th Place in Warrenton for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Ashley Johnson, 35, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday at Home Depot in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
• Michael William Stunkard, 41, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Hillcrest Loop and U.S. Highway 30 in Astoria for DUII and hit and run.
