• Erland James Fahlstrom, 35, of Warrenton, was arrested on Tuesday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
• Jimmy Leroy Nickell, 46, of Warrenton, was arrested on Monday near Fred Meyer in Warrenton for second-degree theft.
• William Walter Stephenson, 34, of Port Orchard, Washington, was arrested on Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
DUII
• Yovanni Raul Delriofidalgo, 36, of Nehalem, was arrested on Monday on U.S. Highway 26 near Osweg Creek for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Delriofidalgo was allegedly involved in a car crash.
• Dominix Amond Parker, 51, of Clackamas, was arrested on Sunday on U.S. Highway 30 in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.
• Randy Neal Romine, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Sunday on U.S. Highway 30 near Bradley State Scenic Viewpoint for DUII and reckless driving.
• Rage Omar Hussein, 23, of the Seattle-Tacoma area, was arrested on Aug. 18 on U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside for DUII and reckless driving.
• Christopher Lambert Hays, 34, of Seaside, was arrested on Aug. 15 on U.S. Highway 101 Business for DUII and reckless driving. Hays was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash.