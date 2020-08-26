Harassment
• Edward Frederick Gates, 41, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for harassment.
Disorderly conduct
• Levi Trent Smith, 33, was arrested Monday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Misuse of 911
• Raymond Scott Behnoud, 48, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday in Astoria for misuse of 911.
DUII
• Robert John Harwager, 31, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Monday on Franklin Avenue and Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
