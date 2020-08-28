Assault
• Monicca Judith Trevino-Apa, 46, of Seaside, was arrested Wednesday on 20th Street and Franklin Avenue in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree and strangulation.
Burglary
• Timothy Robert Halvorson, 35, of Portland, was arrested Monday on Marshall Lane in Arch Cape for burglary in the first degree.
DUII
• Alexander Martyn Thompson, 29, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Columbia Avenue and Alameda Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Thomas Matthew Russell, 29, of Sacramento, California, was arrested Thursday on Burma Road in Fort Stevens State Park for DUII.
• Beth Michele Manion, 52, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on 17th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
