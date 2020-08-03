Encouraging sex abuse
• Christopher Jared York, 36, was arraigned on July 24 for 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, eight counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and five counts of encouraging sexual assault of an animal.
Menacing
• Mark Anthony Marquez, 45, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday near Maritime Memorial Park in Astoria for menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Theft
• Marilyn L. Mobley, 54, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Vehicle charges
• Jesse James Ray, 36, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
