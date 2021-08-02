On the Record: Aug. 3, 2021 Aug 2, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Bradley Scott Minder, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday afternoon at Ninth Street and the Astoria Riverwalk for assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in second degree.Theft• Samuelu Tuimato, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Friday morning at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the third degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Third Degree Samuelu Tuimato Criminal Law Assault Mischief Crime Bradley Scott Minder Degree Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaObituary: Charles Scott ParkerNew mask guidance greeted with frustrationAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsObituary: Daniel Scott BaergenObituary: Carrie Marie ShekerDeaths: July 27, 2021Obituary: Nancy Joan DonovanOregon Health Authority recommends masks indoors as virus cases surge Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports