• Jacob Eye Terrill, 34, of Seaside, was indicted Thursday for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and harassment.
• Sharon Marie Laferriere, 61, of Hammond, was arrested at the Parkview Commons Apartments in Hammond on Saturday for assault in the fourth degree.
Theft
• William Frances Bagley, 32, of Warrenton, was arrested at Fred Meyer on Sunday for theft in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and robbery in the third degree.
• Kevin Arturo Hernandez Enriquez, 19, was arrested on S.E. Willow Drive in Warrenton on Saturday for theft in the first degree involving a stolen firearm.
• Eric Nicholas Ferguson, 41, of Astoria, was arrested at Fred Meyer in Warrenton on Friday for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• Robert A. Bentley, 51, of Seaside, was arrested at Walmart in Warrenton on Friday for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• James Christopher Hanson, 43, of Seaside, was arrested on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 15.5 on Sunday for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Jody Lee Chastain, 61, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on U.S. Route 30 near milepost 92 on Saturday for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering a person. Chastain hit an unoccupied Oregon State Police vehicle, according to police.