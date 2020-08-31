Reckless driving
• Abraham Leng Cha, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Sunset Beach on Saturday for reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. Police say Cha was doing “cookies” on the beach when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was flown to a Portland hospital with critical injuries.
Firearms charge
• Anthony Michael Hanson, 27, of Portland, was arrested Sunday on Duane Street in Astoria for unlawful possession of a firearm.
