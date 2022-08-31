• Travis James West, 27, of Portland, was indicted last week for attempted murder in the second degree, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County earlier in the month.
Burglary
• Shawn Cameron Labuff, 29, of Salem, was indicted last week for two counts of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County earlier in the month.
Stalking
• David Lane Borland, 63, of Hammond, was arraigned last week on charges of violating a court’s stalking and protective order and contempt of court. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in July.
Theft
• Russell Dean Brooks, 36, of Salem, was indicted last week for first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, menacing constituting domestic violence and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
Mail theft
• Melissa Ann Roberts, 43, of Warrenton, was arraigned last week on a charge of mail theft.
Reckless driving
• Jeremiah David Nollan, 39, of Warrenton, was indicted last week for reckless driving, driving uninsured, driving with revoked privileges, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons. The crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier in the month.
DUII
• Bradley Dale McGinnis, 32, of Amarillo, Texas, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.