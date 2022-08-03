DUII
• Richard Paul Braskett, 52, of Camas, Washington, was arrested on Monday at W. Marine Drive and the roundabout in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Gregory Edward McCollum, 62, of Gearhart, was arrested on July 30 for DUII and public indecency in the Sunset Beach area.
• Iris Rose Dougherty, 34, of Portland, was arrested on July 29 on U.S. Highway 26 near West Humbug Creek for DUII and reckless driving.
• Brian Uriel Macias-Diaz, 24, of Portland, was arrested on July 27 on U.S. Highway 30 near the Taylorville Road intersection for DUII and reckless driving.
• Walter Douglas Fowler, 30, of Warrenton, was arrested on July 23 at the Sunset Beach approach for DUII.
Robert Alvarez, 65, of Beaverton, was arrested on July 22 at the entrance to Tongue Point Job Corps Center in Astoria for DUII.
