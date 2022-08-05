• Matthew Darrell Burton, 41, of Tacoma, Washington, was indicted on July 28 for strangulation, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. The crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier that month.
Assault
• Ely Justin Bacon, 49, of Astoria, was arrested on Tuesday on Fifth Street in Astoria for fourth-degree assault, harassment and menacing, all considered crimes of domestic violence.
• Tony Christopher Norris Hall, 34, of Hammond, was indicted on July 21 for fourth-degree assault, strangulation and attempted strangulation. The crimes, all constituting domestic violence, are alleged to have occurred in June.
Computer crime
• Jonathan Dale Detrick, 53, of Portland, was indicted on July 27 on three counts of computer crime, two counts of second-degree theft, identity theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in October 2020.
Aggravated theft
• David Jeffries Hawkins, 44, of Astoria, was arraigned on Wednesday on four charges of aggravated theft in the first degree. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between September 2019 and August 2021.
Identity theft
• Clarissa Amirah Noemi Almofti, 21, of Astoria, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of identity theft, computer crime and fraudulent use of a credit card. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in February.