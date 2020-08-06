Assault
• Jonathan Taylor Lisle, 21, was indicted Monday for assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.
Domestic violence
• Troy Wayne Skinner, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to more than one year in prison for crimes related to domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Theft
• Arrin Damien James Ruiz, 25, of Seaside, was indicted Wednesday for aggravated theft in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, five counts of identity theft, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft in the second degree.
