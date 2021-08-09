On the Record: Aug. 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theft• Sharon Elizabeth Saunders, 60, of Chinook, Washington, was arrested on the evening of Aug. 3 at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Washington Sharon Elizabeth Saunders Evening Criminal Law Chinook Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsAstoria police survey shows concerns about homelessnessEleventh virus death reported for countyVirus cases surge across OregonObituary: Flora Mae ChanDeaths: Aug. 3, 2021Deaths: Aug. 5, 2021'I just sat in a chair outside my house and watched my house burn'Factors converge to make crab scarce on the North CoastObituary: Gary Niemi Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports