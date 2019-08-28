Theft
• Trace Lee Morris, 47, was arrested Tuesday for theft in the first degree. Police said he walked out of Safeway with a cart totaling over $1,000 worth of groceries and other items. Police arrested him at the East Mooring Basin parking lot. He told police he took the groceries to help people who go hungry and sleep outside.
