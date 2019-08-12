DUII
• Tyson Reed, 45, of Portland, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
Theft
• Christopher Wayne Cox, 28, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Friday in Warrenton for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and theft in the third degree.
• Rachel Schaefer, 37, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Kevin Hebert, 55, was arrested Friday behind Ocean Crest Chevrolet in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree.
