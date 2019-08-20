DUII
• Eric Dawane Smith, 30, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday morning on 45th Street and Lief Erikson Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
• Brian Douglas Campbell, 36, of Gladstone, was arrested Sunday on the 400 block of W. Marine Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.17%.
Disorderly conduct
• Kelsey Dawn Nguyen, 22, was arrested Monday on the 800 block of W. Marine Drive for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Trace Morris, 47, was cited and released Sunday at Providence Seaside Hospital for disorderly conduct.
Strangulation
• Travis Lee Rowland, 34, of Seaside, was arrested Monday in Seaside for strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.