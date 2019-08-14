DUII
• Colton A. Watts, 31, of Chehalis, Washington, was arrested early Wednesday at McDonald's in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.09%.
Assault
• Joshua Ray Shipley, 18, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday in Clatsop County for assault in the second degree, strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and tampering with a witness.
Strangulation
• Joseph Milton Gruhlkey, 32, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday at the East Big Noise and West Big Noise intersection off of U.S. Highway 30 for strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
