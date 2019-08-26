Assault
• Nicholus Allen Lyons, 37, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on the 900 block of Harrison Avenue for assault in the fourth degree.
Criminal trespass
• Augustus Mark Grabenhorst, 25, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday under the Astoria Bridge for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Roman Orlando Thomas, 30, of Warrenton, was cited at the Warrenton Mini Mart on Saturday morning for disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police say he was trying to damage vehicles in the parking lot.
Theft
• Jonathan Walgren, 29, of Gearhart, was arrested Sunday at Walmart for theft in the third degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
DUII
• Andrew Michael Arroyo, 19, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on 16th Street and the Astoria Riverwalk for hit and run, driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal mischief in the second degree. Police said he crashed into a parked vehicle on 12th Street and Commercial Street, which caused the vehicle to be pushed into the sidewalk in front of Wells Fargo. That vehicle collided with another vehicle, which was pushed into the traffic lane. No one was in the other two vehicles and police said Arroyo fled the scene on foot. His blood alcohol content was 0.18%.
• Erika Esmerelda Gonzalez Martinez, 28, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on W. Marine Drive near Astoria High School for DUII.
• Christopher Karna, 45, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 101 Alternate and S.E. Willow Drive for DUII.
