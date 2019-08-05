DUII
• Anthony S. Evans, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Jason Wesley Sicken, 39, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on the 300 block of Olney Avenue for DUII and resisting arrest. He was also cited for refusing a breath test.
• Maria Cruz-Reyes, 38, of Tillamook, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 and Broadway Street in Seaside for DUII.
Criminal trespass
• Steven Michael Wolf, 42, was arrested Sunday on the 100 block of Alternate U.S. Highway 101 for violation of a restraining order and criminal trespass in the second degree.
Assault
• Joseph W. Taylor, 22, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on the 400 block of N. Main Avenue in Warrenton for assault in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and harassment.
• Deresia Artui, 51, of Astoria, was charged Friday with assault in the fourth degree. A man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital after she allegedly threw a tool used for shrimp processing at a seafood plant and lacerated the left side of his face.
Burglary
• David William Nichols Jr., 30, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on T T Larson Road in Astoria for burglary in the first degree and ex-convict in possession of a weapon.
