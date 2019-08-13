DUII
• Jordan Flynn Baker, 24, of Seaview, Washington, was arrested Saturday on Fifth Street and Bond Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform duties as a driver. His blood alcohol content was 0.12%.
Weapons charge
• Thai Demetrius Clappe, 37, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday in Astoria for two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
