• James Lee Ogier, Jr., 25, of Astoria, was indicted for two separate cases last week.
For crimes alleged to have occurred in November, Ogier was indicted for aggravated theft in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree, being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief in the second degree.
For crimes alleged to have occurred in early December, he was indicted for two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, attempted animal abuse in the first degree, escape in the second degree, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief in the first degree, failing to perform the duties of a driver after causing property damage, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
Menacing
• Eric Nicholas Ferguson, 41, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday at the Astoria Transit Center on Marine Drive for menacing, criminal mischief in the first degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Francisco Ortiz Alvarez, 38, of Portland, was indicted in June for driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault in the fourth degree, failing to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in April.