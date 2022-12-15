• Moses Benjamin Keithley, 27, of Seaside, was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree rape — two counts — and second-degree sexual abuse.
Robbery
• Adam Ryan Alexander, 26, of Astoria, was arrested on Dec. 8 for robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and theft in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred at Fred Meyer in Warrenton.
Theft
• Anthony Richard Ramos, 31, of Ilwaco, Washington, was arrested Sunday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Criminal trespass
• Gloria Celeste Moore, 33, was arrested Sunday for criminal trespass in the first degree.
Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Gregory Lee Daw, 26, of Astoria, was arrested Friday for two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. Daw, who also had several warrants out for his arrest, was allegedly involved in a single-car crash on the Youngs Bay Bridge.
Recklessly endangering another person
• Jose Enrique Abundiz, 23, of Astoria, was arraigned Friday on charges of three counts of recklessly endangering another person.