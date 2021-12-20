On the Record: Dec. 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unlawful use of a weapon• John Milton Ewen, Jr., 65, of Astoria, was indicted last week for unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and recklessly endangering another person.DUII• Rene Elizabeth Donnelly, 44, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Exchange and 14th streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.• Miguel Gutierrez Blanco, 37, of Salem, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 9 for DUII and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Criminal Law Milepost Street Weapon Ewen Driving Miguel Gutierrez Blanco Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWarrenton commissioners urge colleague to resignDeaths: Dec. 16, 2021Astoria police chief to retireCannon Beach fire district to bill for calls for service to state parksObituary: Catherine Jean (Endicott) AndersonObituary: Norman (Norm) KujalaProsecutors drop charges against former Jewell basketball coachJohnson to resign from state Senate to focus on governor's racePort, city outline waterfront planCrash closes Highway 101 northbound in Warrenton Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports