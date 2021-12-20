Unlawful use of a weapon

• John Milton Ewen, Jr., 65, of Astoria, was indicted last week for unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and recklessly endangering another person.

DUII

• Rene Elizabeth Donnelly, 44, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Exchange and 14th streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Miguel Gutierrez Blanco, 37, of Salem, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 9 for DUII and reckless driving.

