Burglary
• Richard Stephen McCaw, 51, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 Business for burglary in the second degree and criminal trespass.
Theft
• Quentin O. Driggers, 19, of Seaview, Washington, was arrested Monday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Grace M. Heckes, 19, of Chinook, Washington, was arrested Monday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Daniel K. Borders, 35, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday near U.S. Highway 101 Business and Wireless Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing off the roadway.
