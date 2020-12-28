Assault
• Peter Johansen, 56, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on U.S. Highway 30 for assault in the fourth degree and harassment.
Burglary
Ellen M. Langevin, 61, of Hammond, was arrested Sunday on Lake Drive in Warrenton for burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Alaina Burns, 31, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 101 Business for burglary in the second degree, theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Theft
• Lilly I. Pettit, 30, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Joshua Henry Marshall, 36, was arrested Saturday on Exchange Street in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
DUII
• Kimberly Cae Schwartz, 41, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on Columbia Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a hit-and-run complaint in Warrenton.
Commented