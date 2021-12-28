Assault

• Bradley Scott Minder, 42, of Astoria, was arrested on Dec. 23 in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.

DUII

• Christine June Lawler, 54, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday in the area of Nimitz Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

• David Allen Hale, 34, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at his residence for an earlier report of him driving under the influence of intoxicants at the Astoria Mini Mart on Marine Drive.

 

 

