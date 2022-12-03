• William Terell Cross, 40, of West Linn, was arraigned Monday on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
• Lucas Jose Rogelio Blevins, 28, of Seaside, was arraigned Monday on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
Assault
• Stephan James Smith, 37, of Clatskanie, was arraigned Monday on charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
Unlawful use of a weapon
• Kenneth Richard Benton, 32, of Astoria, was indicted Thursday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing constituting domestic violence. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
Burglary
• Derrick Ray Maxhimer, 34, of Astoria, was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in October and November.
Failure to report as sex offender
• Christopher William Cowan, 37, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday on charges of failure to report as a sex offender.
Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
• Larryl Frances Riise Marsh, 42, of Seaside, was indicted Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
DUII
• Gary Charles Olsen, 73, of Warrenton, was arrested Tuesday at N.W. Warrenton Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants.