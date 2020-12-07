Theft
• Danielle Erickson, 28, of Seaside, was arrested Friday at Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark Short, 63, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Tuesday at Home Depot in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Timothy Goza, 51, was arrested Tuesday in Warrenton for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Criminal mischief
• John Jay Griffin, 41, was arrested Friday on the foot of Second Street in Astoria for criminal mischief in the second degree.
DUII
Jason Allen Moos, 41, of Scappoose, was arrested Saturday on the Astoria roundabout for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
