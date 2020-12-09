On the Record: Dec. 9, 2020 Dec 9, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Kathy Lee Riva, 77, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on W. Lexington Avenue and Sonora Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Intoxicant Kathy Lee Riva Criminal Law Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeveloper buys Astoria Building, plans rooftop deckFrom the majors to Grizzly TunaEveryday People: 'Short Circuit' super fan brings film set to lifeMan taken to hospital after shark bite in SeasideAnimal rights group claims Astoria mink farm had virus outbreakCounty reports second virus death and nine new casesPier 12 building under contract for saleJail deputies test positive for virusAstoria Pointe to reopen as treatment centerCounty reports 10 new virus cases Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAstoria students debate possible change to Fishermen mascot (5)County reports 10 new virus cases (5)Writer's Notebook: November marks local triumph (1)Letter: Curious (1)Hilton leads by one vote in Ward 4 City Council race after recount (1)County reports second virus death and nine new cases (1)Letter: Goodbye (1)Letter: Mail-in mayhem (1)FishStix Seafood Market opens in Warrenton (1)Housing authority details waiting list for vouchers (1)
