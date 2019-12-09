Criminal trespass
• Mitchell Simonsen, 35, of Hammond, was arrested Saturday at the AutoZone in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Harassment
• Samantha Ann Brown, 36, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on Hamlet Road in Seaside for harassment.
DUII
• Ricky Criss, 33, of Oregon City, was arrested Sunday in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.18%. Police say Criss was spinning his vehicle in circles in an empty parking lot at the Seaside Outlet, which caused his engine to catch on fire. The fire also caused damage to a Tesla charging station in the parking lot.
• Cameron King, 20, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on S.W. Birch Court in Warrenton for DUII, minor in possession of alcohol and hit and run.
• Kenneth Nielsen, 72, of Hammond, was arrested Saturday on Lake Drive at the Hammond viewpoint for DUII, hit and run and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.17%.
