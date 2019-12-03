Unlawful entry
• Eric Hunter, 37, of Astoria, was arrested Monday near Maritime Memorial Park in Astoria for attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Weapons, unlawful entry
• Timothy Matthew Littlefield, 43, of Elma, Washington, was arrested Tuesday on Basin Street and W. Marine Drive for felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.
DUII
• Robert Leeling, 47, of Ridgefield, Washington, was arrested Monday on the 1500 block of Whispering Pines Drive in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
