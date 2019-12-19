Sex abuse
• Joshua Blaze Best, 32, was indicted Thursday on two counts of sodomy in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Levi Trent Smith, 32, was arrested Wednesday in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center parking lot for disorderly conduct in the second degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Criminal trespass
• Jacob Martin Kitzman, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the Fred Meyer parking lot in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Kevin Sean Maakestad, 40, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of intoxicants after driving his vehicle into a ditch near Walluski Loop and Youngs River Road in Astoria. His blood alcohol content was 0.27%.
