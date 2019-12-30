Assault
• Francine Annette Leach, 49, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on N. Wahanna Road in Seaside for assault in the third degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Benjamin Knell, 51, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on S. Columbia Street in Seaside for disorderly conduct.
• Michael Crost, 59, was arrested Saturday on S. Columbia Street in Seaside for disorderly conduct.
