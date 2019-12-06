Assault
• Krystle Lee Walker, 37, of Warrenton, was arrested Thursday on Windswept Road in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree, strangulation and interfering with making a police report.
Criminal trespass
• Giovanni Guzman-Santiago, 30, was arrested Thursday on First Avenue and N. Columbia Street in Seaside for criminal trespass in the first degree.
