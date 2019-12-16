Sex abuse
• Roajsha Roven Calhoun, 20, was arraigned Monday for sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse in the third degree and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years old.
Assault
• Rick R. Escalera, 41, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested Sunday on S. Main Avenue in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Bryan Keith Bristow, 54, was arrested Thursday at the Clatsop County Jail for assault in the fourth degree.
• Amber Leanne Wilson, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Sunset Beach Lane for assault in the fourth degree and harassment.
Restraining order
• Kenneth Jerome Vanderlit, 42, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday at the Astoria EcoWash in Astoria for violation of a restraining order.
DUII
• Jacob McCleary, 33, was arrested Sunday at the Home Depot parking lot for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Matthew Charles Johnson, 52, of Portland, was arrested Friday on Oregon Highway 103 and U.S. Highway 26 for DUII, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. His blood alcohol content was 0.13%.
• John Leslie Tucker, 46, of Rainier, was arrested Friday on S. Roosevelt Drive for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.22%.
