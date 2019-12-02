Burglary
• Robert William Hackleman, 29, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday on S. Wahanna Road in Seaside for burglary in the first degree.
Theft
• Sherman Fanning, 57, of Raymond, Washington, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Yvann Lara, 20, of Astoria, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Criminal mischief
• Roajsha Roven Calhoun, 19, of Astoria, was arrested Friday outside of Safeway in Astoria for criminal mischief in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Jed Edward Herman, 44, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday on the 700 block of Glasgow Avenue in Astoria for criminal trespass in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Herman was arrested again on Saturday on the 700 block of Glasgow Avenue for violating a restraining order.
Harassment
• Kevin Sean Maakestad, 40, of Garden Grove, California, was arrested Sunday off state Highway 202 in Astoria for harassment.
DUII
• Austin Micheal Barter, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Fourth Street and Olney Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
• Sean Joel Devries, 39, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested Wednesday on U.S. Highway 26 and Necanicum Mainline Road for DUII, reckless driving and resisting arrest. His blood alcohol content was 0.15%.
