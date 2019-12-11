DUII
• Julianne Elina Hall, 65, of Gearhart, was arrested Tuesday on U.S. Highway 101 and Daffodil Lane for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident with property damage.
