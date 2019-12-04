Assault
• Patricia Marie Hill, 32, of Seaside, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of assault in the third degree, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, resisting arrest and criminal mischief in the second degree. Hill was arrested on Nov. 25.
DUII
• Karma Dianne Smith, 47, of Seaside, was arrested Tuesday on U.S. Highway 26 and Crowder Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her blood alcohol content was 0.16%. Police say when attempting to turn left into her driveway, Smith missed and her vehicle fell into an embankment. The car landed on the passenger side and she was able to get out without injury.
