Assault
• Ryan Dale Tallman, 21, of Baker City, was arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the second degree
Assault
• Ryan Dale Tallman, 21, of Baker City, was arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the second degree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.