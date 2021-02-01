On the Record: Feb. 1, 2021 Feb 1, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Stephen Brian Weidman, 50, of Portland, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 26 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Hit-and-run Driving Criminal Law Intoxicant Portland Stephen Brian Weidman Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHomeowners sue Astoria to hurry window replacementState discloses virus outbreak at Columbia Memorial HospitalAstoria elementary students to return to classroomsCounty to remain at extreme risk for virusAstoria transfers ownership of senior centerDeaths: Jan. 26, 2021On the North Coast, masks are — mostly — the norm during pandemicWarrenton adopts planning code amendment as 'safety valve'Deaths: Jan. 28, 2021Everyday People: Olstedt leads Gulls into new era Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports