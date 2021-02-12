On the Record: Feb. 12, 2021 Feb 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Assault• Samuel Joe Johnson, 30, was arrested Wednesday on W. Bond Street in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree and tampering with a witness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assault Witness Samuel Joe Johnson Tamper Degree Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports sixth death from virusSeaside restaurateurs expand into AstoriaEveryday People: A decade sober, local helps others entering treatmentDeaths: Feb. 6, 2021In Warrenton, big-box stores make up a significant number of police callsState reclassifies county as high risk for virusThree dead in Highway 26 crashVirtue at the Pointe returns recovery to AstoriaObituary: Richard Arnold GarnerTienson, prominent lawyer from Astoria, dies at 74 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports