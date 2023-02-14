• Daniel Mark Smith, 31, of Astoria, was indicted Feb. 2 for assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.
Assaulting a public safety officer
• Wendy Lee Sides, 52, of Seaside, was arraigned Friday for assaulting a public safety officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred earlier this month.
Escape
• Ricky Dean Sutton, 58, of Warrenton, was arraigned Thursday for escape in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
Computer crime
• Natasha Ann Fleming, 40, of Astoria, was arraigned Thursday for four counts of computer crime, four counts of identity theft, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal trespass in the first degree and theft in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred earlier this month.
DUII
• Kelsey Jason Scott, 36, of Seaside, was arraigned Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, an open container violation, operating a vehicle without driving privileges and driving uninsured. The crimes allegedly occurred in November.
• Jose Enrique Abundiz, 23, of Astoria, was arraigned Feb. 7 for DUII. The crime allegedly occurred in December.
• Kenneth John Wolsiffer, 60, of Seaside, was arraigned Feb. 7 for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred in October.
• Kevin Anthony Lee Ellisor, 32, of Seaside, was arraigned Feb. 7 for DUII. The crime allegedly occurred in March.
• Jesse Daniel Mcelwain, 43, of Astoria, was arraigned Feb. 7 for DUII. The crime allegedly occurred in January.