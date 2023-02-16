• Leslie Shalam Williams, 23, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for attempted assault in the second degree, robbery in the third degree, recklessly endangering another person and theft in the third degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.
Theft
• Lisa Marie Gollihar, 41, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for theft in the first degree and criminal conspiracy. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.
• Sarah Leigh Eaton, 42, of Warrenton, was arraigned Monday for two counts of theft in the first degree and criminal conspiracy. The crimes allegedly occurred in January.
Identity theft
• Frances Lynne Marcill Starr, 34, of Cathlamet, Washington, was arraigned Monday for identity theft, computer crime, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft in the second degree. The crimes allegedly occurred this month.
Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Jonathan Michael Fleming, 39, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The crime allegedly occurred earlier this month.
DUII
• Mariah Ann Commons, 28, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on 12th and Commercial streets for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Keith Edward Pitts, 44, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Saturday on Marine Drive and Hamburg Avenue for DUII and reckless driving.