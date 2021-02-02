Burglary
• Benjamin Sanftleben, 49, of Woodburn, was arrested Saturday for burglary in the second degree after reportedly breaking a window at Deals Only in Astoria and taking items from the store.
Criminal trespass
• Dorothy Olsen, 35, was arrested on Third Street in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree, resisting arrest and aggravated harassment.
Hit-and-run
• Gregorio Abundiz Garcia, 23, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for hit-and-run and reckless driving.